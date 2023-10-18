Open Menu

African Union Chief Accuses Israel Of War Crimes In Gaza

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2023 | 08:50 AM

African Union chief accuses Israel of war crimes in Gaza

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The African Union chief Moussa Faki Mahamat accused Israel of a "war crime" following the deadly strike on a hospital in the Gaza strip on Tuesday.

"There are no words to fully express our condemnation of Israel's bombing of a #Gaza hospital today, killing hundreds of people," Faki said on X, formerly Twitter, calling for the international community to act.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory said Israeli air strikes on the hospital compound sheltering displaced people had killed at least 200 people.

The Israeli army, however, said the rocket was misfired by Islamic Jihad Palestinian, an ally of Hamas.

"Targeting a hospital, considered a safe haven under International Humanitarian Law, is a war crime," Faki said.

Related Topics

Army Israel Condemnation Jihad Twitter Gaza

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

7 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa Int ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa International Festival (Moreeb Du ..

9 hours ago
 Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

9 hours ago
 Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of B ..

Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of Biden visit

9 hours ago
 No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaj ..

No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaja Asif

9 hours ago
 Six killed in Gaza school during Israeli strikes: ..

Six killed in Gaza school during Israeli strikes: UN

9 hours ago
EU states strike deal on electricity market reform

EU states strike deal on electricity market reform

9 hours ago
 Pakistan's renewal of historic Palestine stance, u ..

Pakistan's renewal of historic Palestine stance, urging 2-state solution is prai ..

9 hours ago
 200 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital com ..

200 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital complex: Hamas ministry

9 hours ago
 Netherlands humiliate South Africa at Cricket Worl ..

Netherlands humiliate South Africa at Cricket World Cup

9 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v Netherlands World Cup scor ..

Cricket: South Africa v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

9 hours ago
 Trump returns to New York fraud trial, complains a ..

Trump returns to New York fraud trial, complains about gag order

9 hours ago

More Stories From World