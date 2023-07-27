Open Menu

African Union Chief Says Wants To Discuss With Putin Possible Resumption Of Grain Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 10:20 AM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) African countries want to raise the issue of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and its possible resumption at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, the chairman of the African Union, President of the Union of the Comoros Azali Assoumani told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Consequences (of the deal's expiration) affect the entire world and especially Africa in social and economic aspects. So yes, we should make resolution to this issue a priority. In reality, everything is priority, there will not be a problem if guns are put down there. Unless this happens, I think the issue of grain and fertilizers affect everyone. We will talk about it in St. Petersburg, we will discuss it (the grain deal) with Putin to see how we could restart this agreement," Assoumani said.

