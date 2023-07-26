African Union Commission Chair Urges Soldiers in Niger to Stop Mutiny

Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat condemned on Wednesday the mutiny of the Nigerian presidential guard, and urged the soldiers involved to return to their barracks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat condemned on Wednesday the mutiny of the Nigerian presidential guard, and urged the soldiers involved to return to their barracks.

On Wednesday morning, parts of the Nigerian presidential guard began a mutiny by surrounding the presidential palace in the capital, Niamey and blocking off Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum's office and residence.

"The Chairperson further calls on the people of Niger, all their brothers in Africa, particularly in ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States), and around the world, to join their voices in unanimous condemnation of this coup attempt, and for the immediate and unconditional return of the felon soldiers to their barracks," the African Union quoted Moussa Faki Mahamat as saying.

These actions are tantamount to an attempted coup d'etat, the chairperson added.

The alleged reason for the mutiny was President Bazoum's intention to dismiss the commander of the Presidential Guard, General Omar Tchiani, local media reported. According to sources, negotiations were underway to avoid a confrontation between soldiers of the presidential guard and the rest of the military.