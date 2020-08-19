African Union Commission Head Condemns Abduction of Malian Officials by Army Rebels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) African Union (AU) Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat condemned on Tuesday the abduction of high-ranking Malian officials, including the president and the prime minister, during a military uprising near the capital of Bamako.

Earlier in the day, a group of Malian soldiers led by Gen. Cheick Fantamadi Dembele initiated an mutiny at the Kati military base near Bamako. Sources told Sputnik that insurgents had kidnapped several high-ranking officials, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse.

"I strongly condemn the arrest of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the prime minister and other members of the Malian government and call for their immediate release," Faki said on Twitter.

The AU Commission chief urged the international community, including the United Nations and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to "join efforts to confront any use of force for solving the political crisis in Mali."

"I strongly condemn any attempts of unconstitutional changes and call on the rebels to cease any use of violence and respect the republican institutions," Faki said.

The United Nations and ECOWAS have already urged the Malian insurgents to preserve the country's democratic institutions and cease armed hostilities.

The Malian government, in turn, has vowed readiness to engage in a dialogue and discuss all issues of concern with the rebels.