African Union Concerned About Coup Attempt in Guinea-Bissau, Demands Release of Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The African Union has expressed concern over the coup attempt in Guinea-Bissau and has demanded that the country's military release the detained officials.

Earlier on Tuesday, the sounds of gunfire were reportedly heard near the government building in the capital city of Guinea-Bissau, where an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers was held with the participation of the president and prime minister. The Economic Community of West African States called the events taking place in the country an attempted coup.

"The African Union Commission President, Moussa Faki Mahamat, is following with grave concern the situation in Guinea-Bissau, which can be described as a coup attempt against the country's government. He calls on the military to immediately return to the barracks and ensure the physical safety of President Umaro Sissoko Embalo and members of his government, and to release immediately those detained," the African Union said in a statement.