UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

African Union Condemns Air Strike On Libyan Detention Centre

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 01:54 PM

African Union condemns air strike on Libyan detention centre

The African Union (AU) Wednesday condemned an air strike on a detention centre in Libya that killed nearly 40 migrants and demanded those responsible for the "horrific crime" be held to account

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The African Union (AU) Wednesday condemned an air strike on a detention centre in Libya that killed nearly 40 migrants and demanded those responsible for the "horrific crime" be held to account.

In a statement, the chairperson of the AU Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat called for "an independent investigation to be conducted to ensure that those responsible for this horrific crime of innocent civilians, be brought to account".

"The chairperson reiterates his call for an immediate ceasefire, and for all parties to ensure the protection and safety of all civilians, especially the migrants trapped in detention centers," the AU statement added, calling on the international community to "redouble efforts" to bring the warring parties to the negotiation table.

The direct hit on the detention facility housing 120 migrants in a Tripoli suburb has been blamed on Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar, who controls much of eastern and southern Libya.

Related Topics

Tripoli Libya All Housing

Recent Stories

Newly elected chairman of SMC takes oath

1 minute ago

Russia's Shoigu Arrives in Severomorsk for Talks W ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 7 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong stocks end with losses 03 July 2019

1 minute ago

Working Groups of 5+2 Format on Transnistria to Co ..

30 minutes ago

This is how Rana Sanaullah spent his first night i ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.