African Union condemns attacks on civilians in Ethiopia

The African Union on Tuesday condemned attacks on civilians in Ethiopia and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice, a day after dozens were reported killed in what the national human rights body labelled a "massacre"

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The African Union on Tuesday condemned attacks on civilians in Ethiopia and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice, a day after dozens were reported killed in what the national human rights body labelled a "massacre".

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairman of the African Union Commission, "strongly condemns the killing of innocent civilians following inter-communal violence in Ethiopia", his office said in a statement.

Faki also called on Ethiopian politicians "to engage in an inclusive national dialogue" to cool tensions, warning that "failure to do so can have grave impacts not only in the country but the region as a whole".