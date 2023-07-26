Open Menu

African Union Condemns 'attempted Coup D'etat' In Niger

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 08:03 PM

African Union condemns 'attempted coup d'etat' in Niger

The African Union on Wednesday condemned "an attempted coup d'etat" in Niger after President Mohamed Bazoum was detained by members of the presidential guard, according to a source close to him

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The African Union on Wednesday condemned "an attempted coup d'etat" in Niger after President Mohamed Bazoum was detained by members of the presidential guard, according to a source close to him.

"Informed of an attempt by certain members of the military to undermine the stability of democratic & republican institutions in #Niger, tantamount to an attempted coup d'�tat, the Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, strongly condemns such actions," Faki posted on his official social media.

Members of the presidential guard on Wednesday morning sealed off access to the president's residence and offices, and after talks broke down "refused to release the president," a presidential source said.

In a message on Twitter, which is being rebranded as X, AU chief Faki accused the soldiers of "acting in total betrayal of their republican duty".

He urged them to "immediately cease these unacceptable actions" and return to their barracks.

The West African bloc ECOWAS also condemned the "attempted coup" and called on the "plotters" to release Bazoum immediately and without condition.

A close ally of France, Bazoum was elected in 2021, taking the helm of a country mired in poverty and burdened by a history of chronic instability.

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter France Niger

Recent Stories

Economy on track of progress as default risk ebbs ..

Economy on track of progress as default risk ebbs away: Prime Minister Shehbaz S ..

11 minutes ago
 Extinguishing Fire on Cargo Ship Off Dutch Coast M ..

Extinguishing Fire on Cargo Ship Off Dutch Coast May Take Days, Weeks - Reports

8 minutes ago
 National Transport Research Center (NTRC) sensitiz ..

National Transport Research Center (NTRC) sensitizes people on road safety

8 minutes ago
 Russian Minister Slams Olympic Committee for Pushi ..

Russian Minister Slams Olympic Committee for Pushing Interests of Select Countri ..

8 minutes ago
 Blind murder case solved: three killers arrested

Blind murder case solved: three killers arrested

8 minutes ago
 Medicine dealer looted at gunpoint

Medicine dealer looted at gunpoint

8 minutes ago
Secretary Agri for introducing Inter, relay croppi ..

Secretary Agri for introducing Inter, relay cropping systems for maximum product ..

4 minutes ago
 Boeing shares surge despite Q2 loss as it boosts p ..

Boeing shares surge despite Q2 loss as it boosts plane production

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Lahore ..

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industr ..

11 minutes ago
 EU Court Rules to Reverse Council's Sanctions on E ..

EU Court Rules to Reverse Council's Sanctions on Ex-Ukrainian Prosecutor General ..

4 minutes ago
 US Still Assessing Impact of China's Export Contro ..

US Still Assessing Impact of China's Export Controls on 2 Critical Minerals - Tr ..

15 minutes ago
 KMC starts physical verification of pensioners

KMC starts physical verification of pensioners

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World