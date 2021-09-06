African Union Condemns Coup in Guinea, Calls for Release of President Conde

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The African Union (AU) condemned on Sunday the coup in Guinea and called on the rebels to release President Alpha Conde.

"The current African Union chairman, Felix Tshisekedi, and the chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, condemn any seizure of power by force and call for an immediate release of President Alpha Conde," the AU said in a statement.