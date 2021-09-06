UrduPoint.com

African Union Condemns Coup In Guinea, Calls For Release Of President Conde

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The African Union (AU) condemned on Sunday the coup in Guinea and called on the rebels to release President Alpha Conde.

"The current African Union chairman, Felix Tshisekedi, and the chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, condemn any seizure of power by force and call for an immediate release of President Alpha Conde," the AU said in a statement.

