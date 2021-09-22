African Union Condemns New Coup Attempt in Sudan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) The chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, strongly condemned a coup attempt in Sudan on Tuesday and congratulated the Sudanese people on it having failed.

Earlier in the day, the Sudanese authorities announced they had thwarted a military coup attempt in the country. Most of the participants in the attempted coup were arrested. According to the country's armed forces, those included 21 officers and a number of soldiers. The authorities believe that the riot was organized by supporters of former Sudanese President Omar Bashir.

"Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairman of the African Union Commission, condemned the failed attempt to overthrow the transitional regime in Sudan, for which the Sudanese people sacrificed and the African Union worked with all its forces," the official statement of the African Union said.

The statement also highlighted the need to adhere to the 2019 political agreement, concluded in Khartoum, and the peace agreement between the transitional government of Sudan and armed groups, which was signed in the capital of South Sudan, Juba in 2020.

In April 2019, Sudan saw a military coup caused by a deep economic crisis and decline in living standards. Then-President Omar Bashir, who had been at the country's helm for 30 years, was later jailed. New military and civilian leaders have since set a course for large-scale political and economic reforms.