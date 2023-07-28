Open Menu

African Union Condemns Unconstitutional Changes In Niger

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The African Union (AU) condemns unconstitutional changes in Niger, AU Chairman and President of the Comoros Azali Assoumani said on Friday at the Russia-Africa summit.

"The African Union condemns the unconstitutional changes that have taken place in Niger," Assoumani said.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.

