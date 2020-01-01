African Union conducts training for police officers to serve in Somalia

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) on Wednesday carried out an induction for newly deployed police officers to strengthen law and order in the Horn of African State

MOGADISHU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) on Wednesday carried out an induction for newly deployed police officers to strengthen law and order in the Horn of African State.

A statement from AMISOM said that 37 police officers from Kenya, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Uganda and Zambia underwent an eight-day induction process before commencing their tour of duty in Somalia.

"During their time of service in AMISOM, the police officers will train, mentor and advise their Somali police counterparts to help build their capacity in order for them to take effective charge of policing in the country," said AMISOM.

It said the training covered emerging issues in peacekeeping operations, human rights, Somalia culture and operational support to the country's police force.

Augustine Magnus Kailie, the AMISOM police commissioner urged the officers to respect diversity and work diligently to build the capacity of their Somalia counterparts amid myriad security threats.

Emelia kyekye, a police officer from Ghana pledged to respect local customs and offer the much-needed expertise to boost law, order and peace in Somalia.

"We are now in a better position to train and mentor our Somalia counterparts on modern policing that is key to strengthen the rule of law and stability in the country," said kyekye.

Joseph Ongaya, a Kenyan police officer hailed the induction course saying it broadened his world views and ability to interact with people from diverse cultural backgrounds.