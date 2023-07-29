Open Menu

African Union Demands Niger's Military To End Coup Within 15 Days - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published July 29, 2023 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) African Union Peace and Security Council said on Saturday that it condemned the coup in Niger and demanded the military personnel to return to their barracks within 15 days.

"The Peace and Security Council ...

demands the military personnel to immediately and unconditionally return to their barracks and restore constitutional authority, within a maximum period of fifteen (15) days from the date of the adoption of the present Communique," the council said in a statement.

The council also demanded the release of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, the statement read.

