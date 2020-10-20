UrduPoint.com
African Union, ECOWAS Say Guinea Presidential Vote Conducted Properly

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:28 PM

Representatives from the African Union and West Africa's ECOWAS bloc said Tuesday that Guinea's October 18 presidential election was conducted properly, despite opposition figures decrying irregularities

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Representatives from the African Union and West Africa's ECOWAS bloc said Tuesday that Guinea's October 18 presidential election was conducted properly, despite opposition figures decrying irregularities.

Augustin Matata Ponyo, the African Union's head of mission in Guinea, said in a news conference that "the ballot took place in transparency, security, calm and tranquillity".

Jose Maria Neves, the head of the ECOWAS mission, similarly said voting had taken place according to Guinean legislation.

