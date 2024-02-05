Open Menu

African Union Expresses Concern Over Postponed Election In Senegal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2024 | 12:00 PM

African Union expresses concern over postponed election in Senegal

NAIROBI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The African Union (AU) has urged Senegal to hold its presidential election "as soon as possible" after it was postponed earlier this month.

The election was originally due to be held on Feb. 25, but they were delayed after the Constitutional Council ruled that some candidates were ineligible to run.

AU chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a statement that he was "concerned" about the postponement and called on the Senegalese authorities to organize the election "in transparency, peace and national harmony."

Mahamat also urged all political and social forces to settle any political differences through "consultation, understanding, and civilized dialogue, in strict respect for the principles that govern the rule of law, of which the country has a deeply rooted historical tradition.

"

The postponement of the election has been met with mixed reactions in Senegal.

Some people have welcomed the delay, saying that it will give the country more time to prepare for the poll.

Others have criticized the decision, saying that it is undemocratic and could lead to instability.

Macky Sall, the president of the West African country with a population of around 16 million people, was elected in 2012 and is not eligible to run for a third term.

