African Union Expresses 'deep Concern' Over Crisis In Ethiopia's Tigray

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The African Union said Friday it was following events in the Ethiopian region of Tigray with "deep concern", as tensions between rival factions threaten a fragile peace agreement.

"The African Union (AU) has been closely monitoring the evolving situation within the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) with deep concern," it said in a statement.

A peace agreement in 2022 ended a brutal two-year war between Tigrayan rebels and the Federal government that claimed up to 600,000 lives, according to some estimates.

But a failure to fully implement the terms has fuelled divisions within the Tigrayan political elite and combined with deteriorating ties between Ethiopia and neighbouring Eritrea to raise fears of a new conflict.

"The AU emphasises that adherence to the (2022 peace agreement) is crucial for maintaining the hard-won peace and fostering an environment conducive to sustainable peacebuilding, reconciliation and development," the statement said.

