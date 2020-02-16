UrduPoint.com
African Union Hopes 5+5 Group To Reach Agreement On Ceasefire In Libya Soon - Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 02:50 PM

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) The African Union expects that the 5+5 committee will be able to arrive at a ceasefire agreement in the near future, the union's Commissioner for Peace and Security Smail Chergui told Sputnik on Sunday.

"I think this is the mandate given to the 5+5, they are resuming there work on the 18th this month.

So hopefully they can come over the two or three issues that are still hampering finalizing the cessation of hostilities," Chergui said on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The idea of a 5+5 committee was originally put forward by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSML), proposing to the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army to select five senior officers each to form the negotiation committee. Its first round of talks took place earlier in the month. The next round was proposed to take place on February 18 by UNSML.

