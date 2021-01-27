African Union in Talks With Russia to Procure Sputnik V Vaccine - Russian Foreign Ministry

The African Union is in discussion with Russia for the procurement of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The African Union is in discussion with Russia for the procurement of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

"Promotion of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to foreign markets has been entrusted to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), whose representatives have been negotiating with African countries, including South Africa, since the middle of last year. A dialogue on this topic is underway with the African Union, which, in addition to purchasing vaccines from third countries, has begun to study the issue of procuring the Russian vaccine Sputnik V," the foreign ministry said.

Videoconference talks on the matter were held on January 12 involving the RDIF, and the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team, known as AVATT, the ministry said.

AVATT was formed by the AU in August of 2020 with the express goal of procuring coronavirus vaccines to at least 60 percent of the continent, which makes up about 780 million people.

Hoarding of coronavirus vaccines by rich countries at the expense of poorer countries has been a concern since the beginning of the pandemic. The early stages of vaccine rollout have seen the bulk of shipments head to the so-called global north.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, speaking at the World Economic Forum, that inequity in distribution of coronavirus vaccines risks prolonging the pandemic by continuing to create more infection hotspots.