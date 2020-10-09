African Union Lifts Post-Coup Sanctions on Mali

The 55-nation African Union (AU) on Friday held its security council session to discuss the post-coup situation in Mali and agreed to lift sanctions against the Western African country and restore its membership in the organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The 55-nation African Union (AU) on Friday held its security council session to discuss the post-coup situation in Mali and agreed to lift sanctions against the Western African country and restore its membership in the organization.

The AU suspended Mali from the bloc and imposed sanctions on the military leaders who overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and his government on August 18. The bloc had said it would not remove sanctions on the country until the constitutional order was restored.

"Peace and Security Council (#AUPSC) has lifted sanctions on #Mali, the Republic of Mali can now fully participate in all @_AfricanUnion activities," the bloc said in a message posted on Twitter.

The decision comes three days after the Western African ECOWAS regional group, of which Mali is a member, lifted its own sanctions against the crisis-hit nation.

On August 18, the military junta initiated a rebellion not far from the Malian capital of Bamako, and kidnapped the president and several other high-ranking civilian and military officials. The president later announced his resignation and dissolution of the cabinet.

The junta set up the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) as the governing body and initiated consultations with the country's political figures and representatives of the civil society on a roadmap for democratic rule in Mali.

The road map was adopted on September 12. Rebel leaders then elected ex-Defense Minister Ba N'Daou as transitional head of state and former Foreign Minister Moctar Ouane as his prime minister. The transitional period is expected to last 18 months and be followed by new elections.