UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

African Union Lifts Post-coup Suspension Of Mali

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 03:27 PM

African Union lifts post-coup suspension of Mali

He African Union on Friday lifted its suspension of Mali which went into effect after a military coup toppled the West African nation's government in August

Addis Ababa (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The African Union on Friday lifted its suspension of Mali which went into effect after a military coup toppled the West African nation's government in August.

"The Peace and Security Council, in view of recent positive political developments, has decided to lift the suspension it had imposed against Mali," the AU's 15-member security body said in a post on Twitter.

Related Topics

Twitter Mali August Post Government

Recent Stories

World egg day celebrated at PMAS-AAUR

39 seconds ago

Pakistan overcomes the challenge of locusts, claim ..

21 minutes ago

BISP moves on dynamic digital social ecosystem to ..

42 seconds ago

Pashinyan Believes Turkey's Steps in Karabakh May ..

44 seconds ago

Paris-Roubaix cycling race cancelled due to Covid- ..

46 seconds ago

Govt plans to strengthen 8,264 agriculture farms u ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.