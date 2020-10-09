African Union lifts post-coup suspension of Mali

He African Union on Friday lifted its suspension of Mali which went into effect after a military coup toppled the West African nation's government in August

Addis Ababa (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The African Union on Friday lifted its suspension of Mali which went into effect after a military coup toppled the West African nation's government in August.

"The Peace and Security Council, in view of recent positive political developments, has decided to lift the suspension it had imposed against Mali," the AU's 15-member security body said in a post on Twitter.