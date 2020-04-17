UrduPoint.com
African Union Looking To Import More Medical Equipment Amid Pandemic - Official

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:26 AM

The African Union is looking to import more medical equipment to help its member states fight the coronavirus pandemic and will send volunteer health workers to struggling countries, its peace and security commissioner has told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The African Union is looking to import more medical equipment to help its member states fight the coronavirus pandemic and will send volunteer health workers to struggling countries, its peace and security commissioner has told Sputnik.

Smail Chergui said the 55-nation bloc has already distributed medical equipment bought in China and is looking for more places to "buy or access more equipment to be distributed to our member states."

"Secondly we are preparing to deploy voluntary doctors and nurses, as it happened in 2015 when they went to help the three West African countries to fight Ebola. We are preparing to deploy them in countries asking for that help," he said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose country holds the rotating chairmanship of the union, has organized several leaders' meetings to come up with a joint response to the pandemic.

Chergui said the African Union now has a designated COVID-19 fund that has already received almost $20 million in funding.

"The business people have been approached; they are coming in, which is a very good signal. Then there is a fund dedicated to CDC Africa to conduct specific actions. We are also coordinating whatever comes from - be it regional African or international cooperation and solidarity," the senior official said.

He highlighted the fact that Africa's COVID-19 incidence rate was still low but warned that the worst may be yet to come.

"In general, when you look at the figures ... compared to other parts of the world it gives a clear impression that for the time-being this challenge is more or less under control, but I think it's our responsibility to prepare for the worst if it comes," he concluded.

The World Health Organization has recorded 11,843 confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa, which is only a fraction of almost 2 million cases recorded worldwide.

