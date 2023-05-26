African Union Mission in Somalia Says Attacked by Al-Shabaab Militants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) said on Friday that its military base in the southwest of the country was attacked by militants from the al-Shabaab terrorist group (affiliated with al-Qaeda, banned in Russia).

"At around 5 a.m. today, ATMIS Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Buulo Mareer, approximately 120-km (75 miles) southwest of Mogadishu in Lower Shabelle region was attacked by Al-Shabaab militants using Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs) and suicide bombers," the mission said in a statement.

With reinforcements from the ATMIS aviation unit and allies, the soldiers were able to destroy the militants' weapons and force them to retreat, the mission said, adding that it remains committed to counter-terrorism and will continue to work with the Somali government and international partners to secure the country from militant groups.

The Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) said later in the day that a Ugandan contingent had been attacked by militants at an ATMIS base.

"There was an early morning attack on our troops in bulo-marer-Somalia by elements of Alshabaab. We are cross-checking with African Union Transition Mission in Somalia headquaters for more details," the UPDF tweeted.

Al-Shabaab is a jihadist military and political organization based in Somalia. Linked to al-Qaeda, it wages armed resistance against the Somali government and obstructs UN humanitarian missions in the country.