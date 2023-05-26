UrduPoint.com

African Union Mission In Somalia Says Attacked By Al-Shabaab Militants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2023 | 09:02 PM

African Union Mission in Somalia Says Attacked by Al-Shabaab Militants

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) said on Friday that its military base in the southwest of the country was attacked by militants from the al-Shabaab terrorist group (affiliated with al-Qaeda, banned in Russia)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) said on Friday that its military base in the southwest of the country was attacked by militants from the al-Shabaab terrorist group (affiliated with al-Qaeda, banned in Russia).

"At around 5 a.m. today, ATMIS Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Buulo Mareer, approximately 120-km (75 miles) southwest of Mogadishu in Lower Shabelle region was attacked by Al-Shabaab militants using Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs) and suicide bombers," the mission said in a statement.

With reinforcements from the ATMIS aviation unit and allies, the soldiers were able to destroy the militants' weapons and force them to retreat, the mission said, adding that it remains committed to counter-terrorism and will continue to work with the Somali government and international partners to secure the country from militant groups.

The Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) said later in the day that a Ugandan contingent had been attacked by militants at an ATMIS base.

"There was an early morning attack on our troops in bulo-marer-Somalia by elements of Alshabaab. We are cross-checking with African Union Transition Mission in Somalia headquaters for more details," the UPDF tweeted.

Al-Shabaab is a jihadist military and political organization based in Somalia. Linked to al-Qaeda, it wages armed resistance against the Somali government and obstructs UN humanitarian missions in the country.

Related Topics

Somalia Attack Terrorist Militants United Nations Russia Vehicle Suicide Mogadishu Uganda From Government

Recent Stories

PSX loses 65.14 points

PSX loses 65.14 points

1 minute ago
 Putin Calls Reaction to Abolition of Visas With Ge ..

Putin Calls Reaction to Abolition of Visas With Georgia 'Completely Surprising'

2 minutes ago
 Blinken to Discuss Russia, China With NATO, Europe ..

Blinken to Discuss Russia, China With NATO, European Allies on Upcoming Trip - S ..

2 minutes ago
 TotalEnergies shareholders back oil giant's climat ..

TotalEnergies shareholders back oil giant's climate strategy despite protests

16 minutes ago
 Five injured in transformer blast

Five injured in transformer blast

16 minutes ago
 LUMHS organizes seminar on promotion, protection o ..

LUMHS organizes seminar on promotion, protection of human rights among youth

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.