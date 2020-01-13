UrduPoint.com
African Union Praises Russia's Efforts On Settling Libyan Conflict - AU Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 07:21 PM

The African Union welcomes Russia's efforts to facilitate dialogue between conflicting parties in the Libyan crisis by hosting a meeting in Moscow, African Union commissioner for Peace and Security, Smail Chergui, told Sputnik on Monday

Libya crisis settlement negotiations between Russia's and Turkey's foreign and defense ministers started in Moscow earlier in the day. Additionally, Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj will hold a meeting with Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Halifa Khaftar in Moscow later in the day.

"I welcome this move and the efforts of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin. The signing of a ceasefire should be a first step in order to implement UNSC embargo on armaments, stop all external interferences in Libya and convene all Libyan stakeholders to the negotiation table," Chergui said.

On Sunday, LNA and the GNA announced a ceasefire in the country, effectively halting the months-long LNA offensive to take the GNA-held capital of Tripoli. The ceasefire appears fragile as the sides have accused each other of violating the truce.

