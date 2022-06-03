UrduPoint.com

African Union President Says Putin Willing To Facilitate Exports Of Ukrainian Grain

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2022 | 11:14 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Senegalese President Macky Sall, the chairman of the African Union, said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had promised him to help with grain exports from Ukraine.

"President Putin expressed to us his readiness to facilitate export of Ukrainian grain. Russia is ready to ensure export of its wheat and fertilizers.

I am calling on all partners to lift the sanctions on wheat and fertilizers," Sall tweeted after meeting with the Russian president in Sochi.

Ukraine and Russia account for almost a third of the world's wheat and barley production and half of its sunflower oil. The West has accused Russia of stopping grain exports from Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly rejected this claim, stressing that seaports will be reopened as soon as Ukrainian naval mines are cleared.

