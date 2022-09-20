African Union Ready to Support Mediation in Ukraine Crisis - Chair

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Senegalese President Macky Sall, who currently chairs the African Union, offered the union's good offices to resolve the Ukraine crisis in his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

"I launch an appeal to put together a high-level mediation mission to which the African Union stands ready to contribute," he said.