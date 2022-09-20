UrduPoint.com

African Union Ready To Support Mediation In Ukraine Crisis - Chair

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 08:12 PM

African Union Ready to Support Mediation in Ukraine Crisis - Chair

Senegalese President Macky Sall, who currently chairs the African Union, offered the union's good offices to resolve the Ukraine crisis in his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Senegalese President Macky Sall, who currently chairs the African Union, offered the union's good offices to resolve the Ukraine crisis in his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

"I launch an appeal to put together a high-level mediation mission to which the African Union stands ready to contribute," he said.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Ukraine

Recent Stories

Fiona, now a Category Three hurricane, reaches Tur ..

Fiona, now a Category Three hurricane, reaches Turks and Caicos

1 minute ago
 Regional ombudsman visits taluka hospital Qazi Ahm ..

Regional ombudsman visits taluka hospital Qazi Ahmed

1 minute ago
 Russia Approves Crew of Next Mission to Internatio ..

Russia Approves Crew of Next Mission to International Space Station

1 minute ago
 Lukashenko Discusses Retaliatory Measures to Weste ..

Lukashenko Discusses Retaliatory Measures to Western Sanctions With Top Customs ..

1 minute ago
 Germany to Approve Uniper Takeover on Wednesday - ..

Germany to Approve Uniper Takeover on Wednesday - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Minister directs PIA to increase Quetta-bound flig ..

Minister directs PIA to increase Quetta-bound flights amid limited land connecti ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.