African Union Reinstates Sudan's Membership In Wake Of Civilian-Led Government Creation

African Union Reinstates Sudan's Membership in Wake of Civilian-Led Government Creation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) The African Union (AU) said it had lifted the suspension of Sudan's membership in the wake of the establishment of a civilian-led government in the country.

On Thursday, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok unveiled the new government which will be in place for the transitional period. It includes 19 ministers and six state ministers. Notably, Asma Mohammed Abdalla, a woman, became Sudan's foreign minister for the first time. Military officials received the defense minister and the interior minister portfolios.

"AU Peace and Security Council #PSC today at its 875th Meeting decides to lift the suspension of the participation of #Sudan in the activities of the #AU, now that #Sudan established a civilian-led Government; Commits to support its reconstruction & int'l mobilization efforts," the bloc wrote on Twitter late on Friday.

The union suspended Sudan in early June amid fears that a civil war might erupt in the country. In April, Sudan was rocked by a military overturn, which brought the Transitional Military Council (TMC) to power, after months of anti-government protests. However, the demonstrations continued with opposition protesters calling on the TMC to transfer power to a civilian-led government.

The TMC and the opposition subsequently concluded a power-sharing agreement.

In August, Hamdok was sworn in as Sudan's prime minister. The TMC approved Hamdok's candidacy put forward by the opposition.

