UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

African Union Says No Plans To Convene Following Death Of Chad's Leader

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 07:37 PM

African Union Says No Plans to Convene Following Death of Chad's Leader

The African Union has no plans to call a special meeting regarding the death of Chad's President Idriss Deby, AU Commission spokesman told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The African Union has no plans to call a special meeting regarding the death of Chad's President Idriss Deby, AU Commission spokesman told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"At this point I don't think there is any special procedure, as soon as things are clearer we will publish on the website," Molalet Tsedeke, an official at the Directorate of Information and Communication of the AU Commission, said.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Deby, who got recently re-elected for his sixth term, got injured on the front lines during clashes with insurgents and died in a hospital. The army has reportedly established a transitional military council headed by Lieut. Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby, the son of the late president, until a new government is elected.

Deby, 68, seized power during an armed rebellion in 1990 and was reelected on April 11 for his sixth term, making him one of the longest-serving leaders in Africa.

Related Topics

Africa Injured Army Died Chad April Media Government

Recent Stories

Japan Mulls COVID-19 Emergency Declaration in Osak ..

2 minutes ago

Sweden to Replace 2nd Shot of AstraZeneca With mRN ..

2 minutes ago

Kuleba Called Lavrov in Vain, Has to Contact Donet ..

2 minutes ago

Charity art auctions to raise funds for the ‘100 ..

24 minutes ago

Helpline and Emergency Operations Center of NH&MP ..

24 minutes ago

Two die in separate incidents

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.