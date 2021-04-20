The African Union has no plans to call a special meeting regarding the death of Chad's President Idriss Deby, AU Commission spokesman told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The African Union has no plans to call a special meeting regarding the death of Chad's President Idriss Deby, AU Commission spokesman told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"At this point I don't think there is any special procedure, as soon as things are clearer we will publish on the website," Molalet Tsedeke, an official at the Directorate of Information and Communication of the AU Commission, said.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Deby, who got recently re-elected for his sixth term, got injured on the front lines during clashes with insurgents and died in a hospital. The army has reportedly established a transitional military council headed by Lieut. Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby, the son of the late president, until a new government is elected.

Deby, 68, seized power during an armed rebellion in 1990 and was reelected on April 11 for his sixth term, making him one of the longest-serving leaders in Africa.