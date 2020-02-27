UrduPoint.com
African Union Says Preparing 3,000-troop Deployment To Sahel

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 08:23 PM

The African Union confirmed Thursday that it expected to send a temporary deployment of 3,000 troops to West Africa's Sahel region, where regional forces are struggling to respond to a nearly eight-year-old onslaught by armed militants

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The African Union confirmed Thursday that it expected to send a temporary deployment of 3,000 troops to West Africa's Sahel region, where regional forces are struggling to respond to a nearly eight-year-old onslaught by armed militants.

The decision was made at the AU summit earlier this month, Smail Chergui, head of the AU's Peace and Security Commission, said at a press conference.

"On the decision of the summit to work on deploying a force of 3,000 troops to help the Sahel countries degrade terrorist groups, I thinkthis is a decision that we'll be working on together with the G5 Sahel andECOWAS," Chergui said.

