African Union Seeks To Attract Foreign Investment In Low-Cost Airlines - Commissioner

Thu 20th June 2019 | 02:04 PM

The African Union wants to attract foreign investment in its low-cost airlines in order to facilitate travel across the continent, Albert Muchanga, the bloc's commissioner for Trade and Industry, told Sputnik on Thursday

"In terms of transport, we've launched what's called a Single African Transport Market. A lot of investments are going to go into budget airlines so people could move cheaply across Africa ... Any person can invest in an airline in Africa and fly to any African destination without any limitations. A company from Ethiopia can establish an airline in Cape Town and fly to any part of Africa. The program has been launched, so we are waiting on agreements," Muchanga said.

The commissioner added that the bloc was also working on a single tourist visa for multiple countries in order to promote tourism across Africa.

Muchanga noted that such an agreement was already in place in Zambia and Zimbabwe, saying that "it will spread on other countries, as a prototype of the Schengen zone in Europe."

The AU Single African Air Transport Market is the flagship project of the bloc's Agenda 2063 the African economic integration initiative, which includes, among other things, a single market of air transport.

Muchanga is currently visiting Moscow for a five-day Annual Meeting of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), which began on Tuesday.

