African Union slams 'non-stop war crimes' in Sudan

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The African Union expressed "deep concern" on Wednesday over the continued escalation of the war in Sudan and relentless "crimes against humanity".

The African Union held a special meeting of its Peace and Security Council last Friday to discuss the conflict.

It published its official statement on Wednesday, expressing its "deep concern over the continued escalation of the conflict, between the two warring parties, particularly the non-stop perpetration of war crimes and crimes against humanity".

The statement highlighted "the ongoing siege and relentless fighting in El Fasher, the capital city of Sudan's North Darfur State, with devastating impact on livelihood on a massive scale".

It also called on the warring parties -- the Sudanese Armed Forces and rebel Rapid Support Forces -- to observe a humanitarian truce during the Muslim holiday of Ramadan starting next month.