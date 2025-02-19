Open Menu

African Union Slams 'non-stop War Crimes' In Sudan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 04:20 PM

African Union slams 'non-stop war crimes' in Sudan

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The African Union expressed "deep concern" on Wednesday over the continued escalation of the war in Sudan and relentless "crimes against humanity".

The African Union held a special meeting of its Peace and Security Council last Friday to discuss the conflict.

It published its official statement on Wednesday, expressing its "deep concern over the continued escalation of the conflict, between the two warring parties, particularly the non-stop perpetration of war crimes and crimes against humanity".

The statement highlighted "the ongoing siege and relentless fighting in El Fasher, the capital city of Sudan's North Darfur State, with devastating impact on livelihood on a massive scale".

It also called on the warring parties -- the Sudanese Armed Forces and rebel Rapid Support Forces -- to observe a humanitarian truce during the Muslim holiday of Ramadan starting next month.

Recent Stories

Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced ..

Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment

3 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..

12 minutes ago
 Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sal ..

Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale

41 minutes ago
 Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlig ..

Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..

56 minutes ago
 Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 d ..

Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms

1 hour ago
 UAE supports establishment of centres for foster f ..

UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..

1 hour ago
COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Co ..

COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference

2 hours ago
 Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Paki ..

Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashi ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab

3 hours ago
 XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-alt ..

XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand ..

Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 O ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World