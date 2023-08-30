Open Menu

African Union 'strongly Condemns Attempted Coup' In Gabon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2023 | 08:33 PM

The head of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, said on Wednesday he "strongly condemns" what he described as an attempted coup in Gabon

Rebel officers in the oil-rich central African state announced earlier Wednesday they had seized power following disputed elections, in which President Ali Bongo Ondimba had been declared victor.

Rebel officers in the oil-rich central African state announced earlier Wednesday they had seized power following disputed elections, in which President Ali Bongo Ondimba had been declared victor.

Bongo, 64, whose family has ruled Gabon for over 55 years, was placed under house arrest and one of his sons arrested for treason, the coup leaders said.

"(Faki) is following with great concern the situation in the Gabonese Republic and strongly condemns the attempted coup d'etat in the country as a way of resolving its current post-electoral crisis," he said in a statement published on the AU website in French.

