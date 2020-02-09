African Union Summit Opens in Ethiopia on Sunday With View to 'Silencing Guns' in Region

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) The African Union (AU)'s nations will gather for a two-day session of the assembly of heads of state and government in Addis Ababa from February 9-10 to focus on efforts to "silence the guns" in the region and remove other challenges to the continent's development.

This year, the summit is being held under the theme "Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa's development."

The leaders will are set to discuss a wide peace and security agenda, ways to operationalize the African Continental Free Trade Area as well as African candidacies in international bodies.

They will also likely touch upon the Libyan crisis, especially in light of the AU's plans to organize the Reconciliation Forum on the situation in the North African country in the spring.

Among the event's guests are UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who will reportedly try to secure the 54 African nations' support to win a temporary seat on the UN Security Council at the June vote.

