African Union Suspends Burkina Faso Over Mutiny

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 07:13 PM

The African Union (AU) has decided to suspend Burkina Faso's participation in the organization's activities until the country restores constitutional order following military mutiny, the AU secretariat said following a meeting on Monday

"Council decides in line w/ the relevant AU instruments (AUConstitutiveAct; AUPSC Protocol; African Charter on Democracy, Elections & Governance), to suspend the participation of BurkinaFaso in all AU activities until the effective restoration of constitutional order in the country," the African Union department of Political Affairs Peace and Security said on Twitter.

On January 23, intense gunfire was heard in two military camps in Burkina Faso's capital of Ouagadougou. One of the camps housed a prison where General Gilbert Diendere and other military involved in a failed 2015 coup were held. Diendere was freed, while the president and parliament leader Alassane Bala Sakande, his potential successor, was captured by mutinying soldiers.

