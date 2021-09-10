(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The African Union (AU) suspended Guinea's membership after the coup in the country, its Peace and Security Council (PSC) announced on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The African Union (AU) suspended Guinea's membership after the coup in the country, its Peace and Security Council (PSC) announced on Friday.

"Council, in accordance w/ z [with] relevant #AU instruments, decides to suspend the Republic of #Guinea from all AU activities/decision-making bodies; Calls on #UNSC [United Nations Security Council] to endorse final #ECOWAS [Economic Community of West African States] Communiqué, also endorsed by PSC; Calls on @AUC_MoussaFaki [African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat] to engage," the PSC wrote on Twitter.