African Union Suspends Guinea's Membership After Coup

The African Union (AU) suspended Guinea's membership after the coup in the country, its Peace and Security Council (PSC) announced on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The African Union (AU) suspended Guinea's membership after the coup in the country, its Peace and Security Council (PSC) announced on Friday.

"Council, in accordance w/ z [with] relevant #AU instruments, decides to suspend the Republic of #Guinea from all AU activities/decision-making bodies; Calls on #UNSC [United Nations Security Council] to endorse final #ECOWAS [Economic Community of West African States] Communiqué, also endorsed by PSC; Calls on @AUC_MoussaFaki [African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat] to engage," the PSC wrote on Twitter.

