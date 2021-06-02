UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

African Union Suspends Mali's Membership Over Latest Coup, Threatens Sanctions

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 11:00 AM

African Union Suspends Mali's Membership Over Latest Coup, Threatens Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The African Union (AU) has suspended the membership of Mali in the organization and warned about possible sanctions in the wake of an armed coup.

In late May, Mali saw its second coup since August. It was led by the country's vice-president, Col. Assimi Goita, who was named transitional president. Goita removed President Bah N'Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane from office after accusing them of breaking transition rules. In the official communique issued on Tuesday, the AU Peace and Security Council condemned and rejected these developments.

"Decides, accordingly, in line with the relevant AU normative instruments, to immediately suspend the Republic of Mali from participation in all activities of the African Union, its Organs and institutions, until normal constitutional order has been restored in the country," the council said in a statement after its meeting in Addis Ababa.

The AU went on to urge the country's military to refrain from interfering with Mali's domestic politics and call for creation of conditions for returning to civilian-led transition, "failing which, the Council will not hesitate to impose targeted sanctions and other punitive measures against any spoilers of the current transition."

In August 2020, a group of Malian soldiers started a mutiny at the Kati military base near Bamako. Insurgents kidnapped several ministers and high-ranking military officials, including former President Ibrahim Boubakar Keita, who later dissolved the government and parliament.

On September 12, the military approved the basic law and strategy for transition after consultations with political and civil figures. The parties agreed that the transition period would last eighteen months. Bah N'Daw, a former defense minister, was appointed as president for that period.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Addis Ababa Mali Kati Bamako May August September 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

India reports 132,788 new COVID-19 infections, 3,2 ..

17 minutes ago

Local Press: Another major step by UAE towards cle ..

32 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

WHO validates Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergen ..

12 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Centre launches new ‘T ..

13 hours ago

RTA launches maiden journey on Dubai Investment Pa ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.