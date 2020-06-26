African Union to Assess Need for Formal Meeting on Libya in 'Due Time' - Commissioner

The African Union will decide "in due time" whether a formal meeting on the situation in Libya is necessary, the organization's commissioner for peace and security told Sputnik amid escalation around the key city of Sirte and Egypt's readiness to help the Tobruk administration to fight foreign interference

In recent weeks, the Turkish-backed Tripoli government has made major military gains against the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) and announced the intention to build on the success by capturing the city of Sirte. Last week, Egypt announced that it is ready to come to the aid of the eastern administration, saying that a possible GNA capture of Sirte, located 560 miles from the border with Egypt, would be the "red line."

"We will assess in due time if we have to convene formal meeting or not. We did so some weeks ago as a contact group of the high-level committee met.

So any time if there is a need we can do that, but I think we are also now encouraged by the fact that the political approach is now the priority for everybody," Smail Chergui said.

The commissioner noted that the African Union is closely following the situation in Libya and maintains contacts with all conflicting sides.

Amid�mounting tensions, the Arab League convened on Wednesday at Egypt's request. The foreign ministers welcomed the Cairo Initiative on a settlement in Libya and called for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of the political process under the UN auspices. The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) boycotted the meeting.

Cairo put forward its peace initiative in early June, outlining a path for a political settlement in Libya and calling for warring parties to cease fire on June 8. The proposal was rejected by the GNA and Turkey.