UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

African Union To Assess Need For Formal Meeting On Libya In 'Due Time' - Commissioner

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 02:30 PM

African Union to Assess Need for Formal Meeting on Libya in 'Due Time' - Commissioner

The African Union will decide "in due time" whether a formal meeting on the situation in Libya is necessary, the organization's commissioner for peace and security told Sputnik amid escalation around the key city of Sirte and Egypt's readiness to help the Tobruk administration to fight foreign interference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The African Union will decide "in due time" whether a formal meeting on the situation in Libya is necessary, the organization's commissioner for peace and security told Sputnik amid escalation around the key city of Sirte and Egypt's readiness to help the Tobruk administration to fight foreign interference.

In recent weeks, the Turkish-backed Tripoli government has made major military gains against the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) and announced the intention to build on the success by capturing the city of Sirte. Last week, Egypt announced that it is ready to come to the aid of the eastern administration, saying that a possible GNA capture of Sirte, located 560 miles from the border with Egypt, would be the "red line."

"We will assess in due time if we have to convene formal meeting or not. We did so some weeks ago as a contact group of the high-level committee met.

So any time if there is a need we can do that, but I think we are also now encouraged by the fact that the political approach is now the priority for everybody," Smail Chergui said.

The commissioner noted that the African Union is closely following the situation in Libya and maintains contacts with all conflicting sides.

Amid�mounting tensions, the Arab League convened on Wednesday at Egypt's request. The foreign ministers welcomed the Cairo Initiative on a settlement in Libya and called for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of the political process under the UN auspices. The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) boycotted the meeting.

Cairo put forward its peace initiative in early June, outlining a path for a political settlement in Libya and calling for warring parties to cease fire on June 8. The proposal was rejected by the GNA and Turkey.

Related Topics

Fire Army United Nations Turkey Egypt Cairo Tripoli Libya June Border All From Government Arab

Recent Stories

FIH partners with Kayford Branding to maximize its ..

2 minutes ago

Space Adventures Has Yet to Sign Contract With Tou ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Court Finds Director Serebrennikov Guilty o ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Investigators Say Ankara Hinders Probe Int ..

2 minutes ago

Greek Minister Suggests Need for Rules on Upholdin ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Defense Minister Likely to Brief Modi on Bo ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.