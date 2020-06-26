African Union to Deploy Military Observers to Libya Once Ceasefire Agreed - Commissioner

The African Union will send military and civilian observers to Libya once the warring parties agree on a ceasefire, the organization's commissioner for peace and security told Sputnik

"When we have the ceasefire, then we have to deploy military and civilian observers and then I think it comes after. If we secure the peace agreement, then later on we will need all kind of assistance maybe in the security sector of the army," Smail Chergui said.

According to Chergui, all neighboring countries should play their role in efforts to help Libya to turn this "chapter" of war, which has been "very painful" to its people.

Libya has been split between two rival administrations since the overthrow and murder of its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Tensions further deepened in 2019 when the eastern-based army of commander Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive against the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, and the latter officially requested military assistance from Turkey.

In January, intra-Libyan talks were held� in Moscow under Russian and Turkish auspices. The conflicting sides agreed a draft deal, but Haftar left the Russian capital requesting extra time to review it before the signing.

The same month, the Berlin international conference gathered the warring sides and major stakeholders in a bid to once again push for a ceasefire.

In early June, Egypt put forward its Cairo peace initiative, outlining a path for a political settlement in Libya and calling for warring parties to cease fire on June 8. The proposal was rejected by the GNA and Turkey.