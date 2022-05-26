UrduPoint.com

African Union To Tackle Humanitarian, Political Crises

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2022 | 03:13 PM

African Union to tackle humanitarian, political crises

African Union leaders would gather in Equatorial Guinea on Friday for two summits as the continent contends with humanitarian crises, terrorism and military coups

Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :African Union leaders would gather in Equatorial Guinea on Friday for two summits as the continent contends with humanitarian crises, terrorism and military coups.

Around 20 heads of state as well as donors are expected to assemble in the capital, Malabo, to raise funds at the AU's first "extraordinary humanitarian summit" on Friday.

According to AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, 113 million Africans need urgent humanitarian assistance this year, including 48 million refugees, asylum seekers and internally displaced people.

In a statement, the AU said 15 particularly hard-hit countries required urgent aid, with climate shocks and conflicts causing humanitarian needs to increase "exponentially".

Of the more than 30 million internally displaced Africans, more than 10 million are children aged under 15, it added, pointing to inter-ethnic conflict in certain regions and food insecurity.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization says around 282 million of Africa's 1.4 billion inhabitants are under-fed, an increase of 49 million on 2019 levels.

- Terrorist 'cancer' - A second meeting on Saturday will tackle "terrorism and unconstitutional changes" as rebellions and jihadist insurgencies plague Libya, Mozambique, Somalia, the Sahel region, West Africa's Lake Chad basin and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mahamat called terrorism a "cancer" progressively infecting the whole continent with painful economic and security consequences.

Military coups in Mali, Guinea, Sudan and Burkina Faso in the past two years have seen the army oust elected leaders and set lengthy or no timetables for a return to civilian rule.

The moves have sparked condemnation and sanctions from regional bodies, the European Union and Western capitals, with the AU suspending the four countries until power is handed back to civilians.

AU chief Mahamat said the coups marked a "regression" in the democratic process countries had been undertaking for two decades.

He called the transition periods put in place by military juntas "sources of dissension and occasionally of tension" unconducive to the stability of those states or their neighbours.

Some countries may raise the case of Chad, ruled since April 2021 by a junta led by General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, the son of long-serving strongman Idriss Deby Itno.

The AU, the European Union and France backed the younger Deby even as they condemned and sanctioned military regimes elsewhere, after Deby promised "free and democratic" elections within 18 months following a national dialogue.

But "pre-cursor" negotiations between the government and rebel groups in Qatar and boycotted by opposition political parties have dragged on, postponing the dialogue and a vote.

Deby has since mooted the possibility of extending the transition by another 18 months.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Terrorist Army United Nations Condemnation Vote Agriculture France European Union Qatar Malabo Mali Equatorial Guinea Burkina Faso Chad Sudan Congo Guinea Libya Mozambique April May 2019 Cancer From Government Refugee Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Raja Riaz assures optimum cooperation to govt; vow ..

Raja Riaz assures optimum cooperation to govt; vows playing positive role

3 minutes ago
 Director PBM visits Kot Addu to review projects

Director PBM visits Kot Addu to review projects

3 minutes ago
 Peshawar Open Men Taekwondo Championship to begin ..

Peshawar Open Men Taekwondo Championship to begin on 28th May

4 minutes ago
 One Person Killed in Industrial Accident at Irania ..

One Person Killed in Industrial Accident at Iranian Military Complex - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Secretary SHC, ME assures to resolve Children Comp ..

Secretary SHC, ME assures to resolve Children Complex issues on priority

4 minutes ago
 Imran calls off sit-in; demands announcement of el ..

Imran calls off sit-in; demands announcement of election date in six days

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.