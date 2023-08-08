Open Menu

African Union, UN, ECOWAS Delegation To Travel To Niger For Talks In Coming Hours -Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 01:20 PM

African Union, UN, ECOWAS Delegation to Travel to Niger for Talks in Coming Hours -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The delegation consisting of the representatives of the African Union, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the United Nations will travel to Niger in the coming hours to hold talks with the coup leaders, French broadcaster RFI reported on Tuesday.

The delegation is set to arrive in the Nigerien capital city of Niamey "in the coming hours" to hold talks with the rebels on behalf of the international community in a move to restore the country's disbanded institutions, the broadcaster reported.

