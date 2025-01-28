African Union Urges M23 To 'lay Down Arms' In Eastern DRC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 09:50 PM
Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The African Union (AU) on Tuesday condemned the violence in eastern DR Congo and called on the M23 armed group to "lay down" its arms.
The AU's Peace and Security Council held an extraordinary ministerial meeting on Tuesday to discuss the rapidly escalating conflict as the M23 armed group moves into the eastern DRC regional capital of Goma.
Bankole Adeoye, commissioner for political affairs, peace and security "condemns violence by M23 and all other negative forces, and calls for full respect of DRC's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity," the organisation said in a post on X.
"He urges M23 to lay down arms, honor the August 2024 ceasefire agreement, and prioritize dialogue for a peaceful solution," it added.
The ceasefire last August failed to halt fighting in the region, with the M23 making rapid advances in recent months.
