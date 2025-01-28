African Union Urges M23 To 'lay Down Arms' In Eastern DRC
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 11:40 PM
Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The African Union (AU) said Tuesday it condemned the violence in eastern DR Congo and called on the M23 armed group to "lay down arms".
The AU's Peace and Security Council held an extraordinary meeting of ministers on Tuesday to discuss the conflict, which has rapidly escalated in recent days as the M23 armed group has moved into Goma, a regional capital in eastern DRC.
Bankole Adeoye, commissioner for political affairs, peace and security "condemns violence by M23 and all other negative forces, and calls for full respect of #DRC's sovereignty, unity & territorial integrity," the organisation said in a post on X.
"He urges M23 to lay down arms, honor the August 2024 Ceasefire Agreement, and prioritize dialogue for a peaceful solution," it added.
The ceasefire last August failed to halt fighting in the region, with the M23 making rapid advances in recent months.
