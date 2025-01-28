Open Menu

African Union Urges M23 To 'lay Down Arms' In Eastern DRC

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 11:40 PM

African Union urges M23 to 'lay down arms' in eastern DRC

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The African Union (AU) said Tuesday it condemned the violence in eastern DR Congo and called on the M23 armed group to "lay down arms".

The AU's Peace and Security Council held an extraordinary meeting of ministers on Tuesday to discuss the conflict, which has rapidly escalated in recent days as the M23 armed group has moved into Goma, a regional capital in eastern DRC.

Bankole Adeoye, commissioner for political affairs, peace and security "condemns violence by M23 and all other negative forces, and calls for full respect of #DRC's sovereignty, unity & territorial integrity," the organisation said in a post on X.

"He urges M23 to lay down arms, honor the August 2024 Ceasefire Agreement, and prioritize dialogue for a peaceful solution," it added.

The ceasefire last August failed to halt fighting in the region, with the M23 making rapid advances in recent months.

Recent Stories

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to begin t ..

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to begin tomorrow

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Youth Forum explores role of youth in shapin ..

Dubai Youth Forum explores role of youth in shaping future

17 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab He ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab Health

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed honours 10th Sharjah Tour winners

Sultan bin Ahmed honours 10th Sharjah Tour winners

1 hour ago
 UOS hosts 5th Arab Forum of Science Media and Comm ..

UOS hosts 5th Arab Forum of Science Media and Communication

1 hour ago
 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum discusses ..

7th International Rain Enhancement Forum discusses water security, AI solutions

1 hour ago
UAE presents second national report on Arab Charte ..

UAE presents second national report on Arab Charter on Human Rights

2 hours ago
 NorthSeal security platform launched in North Sea

NorthSeal security platform launched in North Sea

2 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends UAE-India Partnership Busine ..

Saud bin Saqr attends UAE-India Partnership Business meet

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Commander-in-Chief of Ab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police

2 hours ago
 Climate adaptation to cost France 1% of GDP by 203 ..

Climate adaptation to cost France 1% of GDP by 2030

2 hours ago
 Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off tomorrow at ..

Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

2 hours ago

More Stories From World