African Union Urges Sudan To Reach Settlement Necessary To Return To Bloc - Commissioner

Thu 20th June 2019

The African Union (AU) is urging Sudanese parties to reach a political solution to the ongoing conflict in order to be re-instated as the bloc's member and enjoy cooperation with the rest of Africa, Albert Muchanga, the AU commissioner for Trade and Industry, told Sputnik

Sudan was suspended from the organization in early June in the wake of its violent crackdown on peaceful protesters and divisions inside the military, which has been governing the country since the overthrow of long-time leader Omar Bashir in April.

"Sudan is a very big country and we are urging it ... to come to a political solution. Sudan starts to benefit a lot from commercial engagement with the rest of Africa. It has a huge potential for agriculture, huge potential in the domain of industry. We are hoping it will be able to come to reconciliation. It's very, very important," Muchanga said.

The commissioner also said he hoped that the Sudanese parties would sit at the negotiating table soon and overcome their differences for the sake of their love for their country and future generations.

"The [AU's] demand is that there is a civilian-led government. If they don't achieve that they will be excluded [from trade]. They are not participating in the negotiations, they need to meet that basic condition. The position of the AU is that they will not accept an unconstitutional change of government," Muchanga pointed out.

The April's military coup in Sudan was followed by months of anti-government protests. The military, which overthrew Bashir, established a Transitional Military Council (TMC) to govern the country for two years in the run-up to new elections. However, the opposition protesters insisted on the transfer of power to a civilian-led government.

Moreover, the TMC has said that it has thwarted several new coup attempts, detaining over 60 military officers.

Muchanga is currently visiting Moscow for a five-day Annual Meeting of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), which began on Tuesday.

