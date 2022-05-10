UrduPoint.com

Africa's Aviation Industry Negatively Impacted By Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Experts

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Africa's aviation industry negatively impacted by Russia-Ukraine conflict: experts

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is exerting a negative impact on Africa's aviation sector, experts said Monday

NAIROBI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) --:The Russia-Ukraine conflict is exerting a negative impact on Africa's aviation sector, experts said Monday.

Abderahmane Berthe, secretary-general of the African Airlines Association, said at a continental aviation forum that the conflict has resulted in a high cost of fuel for aircraft.

"We hope that this crisis will not continue because this will continue to impact our airlines and if the airlines have high operating costs, it means that the airfares will go up and will impact the passenger traffic," Berthe told the 10th Aviation Stakeholders Convention.

He added that Africa's travel sector and cargo operations of many African airlines also face challenges.

According to Berthe, the aviation industry has seen rising prices of many imported goods amid the Ukraine crisis.

