UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Africa's Billionaires Called To Help Coronavirus Fight

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 12:36 AM

Africa's billionaires called to help coronavirus fight

Workers in the northern Nigerian city of Kano set out rows of new hospital beds inside two cavernous tents that have been hastily erected on the pitch of an empty football stadium

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ):Workers in the northern Nigerian city of Kano set out rows of new hospital beds inside two cavernous tents that have been hastily erected on the pitch of an empty football stadium.

The facilities have been built to become an isolation centre for COVID-19 patients as Africa's most populous nation braces for a potential surge in infections.

The person behind this project is Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, who was born in Kano and has built up a personal fortune on the back of his concrete empire that Forbes estimates at some $8 billion.

Nigeria is Africa's largest oil producer and biggest economy, boasting a handful of billionaires whose super yachts can be seen bobbing on the waters of megacity Lagos.

But it is also a land of vast inequality where almost half of the 200 million population live in dire poverty and years of neglect has left the health system in tatters.

Now those who have made it big in Nigeria's cutthroat business world are being called on to help tackle a crisis that experts warn could overwhelm the country.

At the end of February, a coalition of some 50 leading businesses spearheaded by Dangote's foundation and Nigeria's Access Bank pledged around $57 million (53 million euros) to bolster capacity.

"If everyone does their own thing then it creates a cacophony," Zouera Youssoufou, the managing director of the Dangote Foundation, told AFP.

"So everyone puts in what they can depending on their size and they can pool resources."The private sector is building seven emergency isolation centres in key cities and looking to help increase testing rates which currently languish at around just 5,000.

Related Topics

Africa Football World Business Oil Bank Forbes Man Kano Lagos Nigeria February Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health conducts over 24,000 additional ..

41 minutes ago

Residents of Abu Dhabi Emirate sing Emirati nation ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

2 hours ago

Taraweeh, Eid prayers to be performed at home if c ..

2 hours ago

Two die, three injure in Sibi accident

13 minutes ago

NASA to Launch US Astronauts to Int'l Space Statio ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.