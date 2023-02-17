UrduPoint.com

Africa's Bloc IGAD Ready To Contribute To Resolution Of Ukraine Conflict - Secretary

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 06:40 AM

Africa's Bloc IGAD Ready to Contribute to Resolution of Ukraine Conflict - Secretary

ADDIS ABABA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in Eastern Africa is ready to contribute to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict, IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu has told Sputnik.

"This issue should be resolved through negotiations. It affects the whole world, not just this region, and that is why we are in favor of a peaceful resolution of this issue and are ready to make our contribution to this cause," Gebeyehu said when asked about the bloc's position on the Ukraine conflict.

The secretary, who previously served as an Ethiopian Foreign Minister, added that IGAD has an "unbiased position" on the conflict.

In 1986, an agreement was concluded by Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, and Uganda to launch a regional authority to fight drought and desertification. Ten years later, the body was superseded by IGAD. It was joined by Eritrea in 1993 and South Sudan in 2011.

