Africa's Climate Crisis Receiving Minimal Attention At COP 26: Campaigners

Tue 09th November 2021 | 05:21 PM

The COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference underway in Glasgow, Scotland is yet to come up with concrete steps to advance Africa's green agenda, campaigners said on Tuesday

Mithika Mwenda, executive director of Nairobi-based green lobby, Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) decried lackluster attention to the climate crisis in the continent at COP 26.

"Our priority issues like climate finance have not been placed at the heart of discussions at Glasgow summit and lack of political will from major economies will impair climate action in Africa," Mwenda said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

He said the plea by the African Group of Negotiators for robust adaptation financing and technology transfer is yet to be heeded at the Glasgow summit, hence threatening the continent's realization of a climate-resilient future.

