UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Africa's Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Hit 612,586: Africa CDC

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 03:03 PM

Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 612,586: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the African continent reached 612,586 as of Wednesday morning, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said

ADDIS ABABA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the African continent reached 612,586 as of Wednesday morning, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC in its latest situation update issued on Wednesday said that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the continent rose from 594,841 on Tuesday morning to 612,586 as of Wednesday morning.

The continental disease control and prevention agency also disclosed that the death toll from the pandemic surged to 13,519 as of the stated period.

The Africa CDC further said that 307,069 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have so far recovered from the infectious virus.

Amid the rapid spread of the virus across the continent, the highly affected African countries in terms of positive cases include South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Ghana, Algeria, Morocco, and Cameroon.

The Africa CDC also said that the Southern Africa region is now the most affected area across the continent in terms of positive COVID-19 cases, followed by the North Africa region.

The West Africa region is the third most affected area in terms of positive cases, followed by the Eastern and Central Africa regions, respectively.

Related Topics

Africa Egypt Algeria South Africa Cameroon Ghana Morocco Nigeria From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from OIC Secret ..

21 minutes ago

Loadshedding continues in Karachi despite govt’s ..

33 minutes ago

Singer Salman Ahmad receives criticism for sharing ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Salman Al ..

36 minutes ago

Tehran Lauds Russia, China's Role to Preserve Nucl ..

3 minutes ago

Four cattle markets to be set up in Islamabad

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.