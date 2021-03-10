UrduPoint.com
Africa's Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Near 3.98 Mln: Africa CDC

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 01:59 PM

A total of 3,976,492 COVID-19 cases have been reported on the African continent as of Tuesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said

Meanwhile, the death toll related to the pandemic in Africa rose to 106,114, Africa CDC said, adding that a total of 3,554,722 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia are the countries hardest hit by the pandemic in Africa, the agency noted.

Of the five countries, South Africa has reported 50,803 deaths, the highest death toll from COVID-19 in Africa, followed by Egypt and Morocco with 11,038 and 8,683 deaths, respectively, it added.

Africa CDC Director John Nkengasong recently said that African countries were facing several challenges as they were in bad need of vaccines, emphasizing the need to strictly adhere to public health precautionary measures.

