UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Africa's Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Near 4.11 Mln: Africa CDC

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 02:23 PM

Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases near 4.11 mln: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,108,340 as of Sunday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said

ADDIS ABABA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,108,340 as of Sunday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll related to the pandemic registered at 109,724, while 3,676,638 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

In South Africa, 52,082 died of COVID-19, the most among African countries, followed by Egypt at 11,557, and Morocco at 8,763, according to the Africa CDC.

According to the agency, nine African countries have so far reported more than 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with the number in South Africa topping 1 million.

Related Topics

Africa Egypt Died South Africa Morocco Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Syed Yousaf Gillani challenges Senate Chairman ele ..

4 minutes ago

Record of $1.5m paid to Broadsheet is missing, rep ..

24 minutes ago

South Korean Expert Panel Recommends Continuing Us ..

1 minute ago

New Zealand gov't extends support to int'l flights ..

1 minute ago

US Miami Beach Curfew, Causeway Closures Extended ..

1 minute ago

Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitte ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.