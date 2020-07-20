UrduPoint.com
Africa's Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Surge Nearly 20,000 To Hit 720,622: Africa CDC

Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:23 PM

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the African continent reached 720,622 on Monday morning, up nearly 20,000 from Sunday's 701,573, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said

The number of deaths related to the pandemic rose to 15,082, Africa CDC said in its latest situation update.

The continental disease control and prevention agency said 382,857 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Ghana, Algeria, Morocco, and Cameroon are among the most affected countries in Africa.

South Africa has the highest tally, with 364,328 cases, followed by Egypt at 87,775 cases and Nigeria at 36,663 cases.

Southern Africa is now the most affected region in terms of confirmed cases, followed by northern Africa and western Africa, Africa CDC said.

